Here’s why the internet thinks Aditya Roy Kapur is dating Georgina Dsilva after break-up with Ananya Panday

When two actors work together in a film, it is common for them to be linked together. Like Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, who came together for filmmaker Anurag Basu’s latest release Metro In Dino. But what reason could netizens have to speculate that Aditya is dating Goan model Georgina Dsilva? Well, there’s apparently a whole list. Yes, fans are convinced that after his break up with fellow actor Ananya Panday in March 2024, Aditya has moved on and found love again in Georgina. Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Georgina Dsilva

Let us begin from the root of these dating rumours — Aditya Roy Kapur’s photo dump on Instagram. While soaring high on the success of Metro In Dino, the actor took to his social media handle to share pictures from his recent vacation. In this photo dump, one picture which got special attention was a woman’s hand, with white nail paint, holding a half-eaten ladoo in it. Fans quickly put on their detective glasses and set out to find Aditya’s mystery woman. Many eventually concluded that the hand in Aditya's post belongs to Goan model Georgina Dsilva. But how did netizens reach this conclusion?

Let’s take a look at the theories on social media. One social media user claimed, “Yaa i had a doubt in her as well, she was in london at the time aditya was there, plus he had followed her a few days prior to going to london ( yes i'm jobless these days),” whereas another netizen stated, “@_emilyinthewoods i check her insta story same pict of the sky here🥹 n her video liked by aditya😏.” A post read, “”ARK softlaunched his current gf on Instagram today. I think it's Georgina Dsilva, who's from Goa as per her profile. He has liked lots of her IG posts. Plus, the nails match, so... 🤷‍♀️,” whereas another comment said, “Oh there was a post here just couple of weeks back by an outsider who said that he was chatting with her and also invited her to visit Mumbai to meet him.. she had fallen for him apparently.. that's sad man..”

But how true are these rumours? Well, only Aditya and Georgina can answer this question. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Ananya has also moved on and is now dating Walker Blanco. Rumours claim that Ananya met the former model from Chicago, who now works at Vantara in Gujarat, at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities.