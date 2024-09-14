Hindi Diwas special: Sayani Gupta to Abhishek Bannerjee, celebs share their favourite catchphrase

Ever wonder how your fave celebs talk IRL? On Hindi Diwas today, actors tell us about the catchphrases they use the most in their daily lives. Here’s a dekko: Sayani Gupta and Abhishek Bannerjee

Divyenndu

‘Thotha chana baaje ghana’ (someone who lacks knowledge boasts the loudest) is what I relate to the most. I don’t why, but it resonated with me when I first heard my Hindi teacher say it. And it has proved to be true ever since! It tells you a lot about a person... I believe knowledge gives you a sense of calm.

Sayani Gupta

‘Kutte paal lo, billi paal lo, par mughalte (galat fehmi) na paalo!’ (foster anything but do not foster delusion) is my favourite Hindi proverb. A friend used to say it and it caught on.

Anupriya Goenka

I use ‘Gaanth bandh li’ (to remember a point) quite often when emphasising something that I should be careful about. I also use ‘Tashreef rakhiye, tashreef layiye’ (Please bring your honoured presence here). It’s fun to use Urdu sayings in today’s day and age.

Abhilash Thapliyal

My mum used to tell this to us, ‘Sabse bada rog, kya kahenge log’ (Worrying about what people say is the greatest disease). I like it because this has killed more dreams than any other malady.

Abhishek Bannerjee

I often use, ‘Bada hua toh kya hua, jaise ped khajoor’ (greatness is useless without humility). I like it because I’m not intimidated by big names; I am a fan of personalities.

Adil Hussain

I generally use ‘Dhobhi ka kutta, na ghar ka na ghaat ka’ (to have your feet in two boats — and lose both). I use it to describe myself. According to me, we have cultural identities, but finally all identities must be stripped off for a person to become a universal being for the good of humanity.

Bhuvan Arora

‘Adhjal gagri chalkat jaaye’ (empty vessels make the most noise) is my favourite one, because I often meet a lot of people who know very little but act like they know a lot!

Sharib Hashmi

‘Paani sar se upar chala gaya hai’ (an unmanageable situation) mujhe bada pasand hai and ‘Chhaati par moong dalna’ (to torture someone close to you). I find them funny and use them with my friends all the time.

Rohit Roy

While in school, we had a very definitive phrase we used while arguing with other boys. I used to say ‘Gobar Ganesh!’ (a silly person) when someone behaved like an idiot. My mother was a teacher, so I never used abusive language. That was the extent of my cussing and I still use it today.