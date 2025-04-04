Hiten Tejwani to return to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi? Actor responds

The popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is returning to the small screen, with producer Ektaa Kapoor set to bring back the original cast including actors Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, who played Tulsi and Mir Virani respectively. While an official announcement about the project is awaited, we spoke to actor Hiten Tejwani, who played Smriti's son Karan Virani in the show, about this major development. Hiten Tejwani played the role of Karan Virani in the show.

"I haven't been approached yet, but it's quite exciting," says the 51-year-old actor.

When asked if he would want to be a part of the show again, Hiten said, "Definitely! I would surely want to do it. This whole idea has always been with Ektaa and her team. It's their property, and it's up to them how they want to bring it back. So, whenever they call, we’ll definitely work it out."

Hiten, known for his roles in shows like Kkusum, Kutumb and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, revealed that talks of reviving the show have happened before. "I believe six or seven years ago, there were discussions to bring it back, but Smriti was busy at that time, and it didn’t materialise."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ran on television for eight successful years, undergoing multiple time leaps. Apart from Smriti and Mihir, the show also starred Ronit Roy, Aman Verma and Mandira Bedi.