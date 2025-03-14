Holi 2025| Nimrat Kaur: I have grown to love Holi, would get scared as a kid

For actor Nimrat Kaur, Holi is extra special this year as her birthday coincided with it. Nimrat, who turned 43 on March 13, shares she “likes playing a dry Holi”. “But I also know there’s no choice after a point...you just have to be okay with it turning into a wet Holi. You try to protect yourself until that one person shows up and before you know it, it all begins,” she laughs. Nimrat Kaur poses for HT City

While sharing what Holi celebrations looked like during her growing up years, Nimrat, 43, last seen in Sky Force released earlier this year, recalls dreading the festival as a kid.

“Holi takes me back to my cantonment days. There was a picture of mine where I am crying as a kid because my parents have Holi colours on them! I used to be scared of it growing up, and it would worry about my parents. Whenever someone would throw colours on them, I would feel they are being attacked,” adding, “But I started enjoying it eventually. There’s the amazing food, the songs... one just lets go on Holi completely. I think it’s the only festival of this kind!," she shares.

With everyone living fast-paced lives these days, she feels community celebrations have become more important than ever. “Festivals used to be all about family. Now, the members live scattered across the world, so colonies and buildings have become their own mini-ecosystems of Holi celebrations. Even in my building, they set up everything for the kids,” she shares.