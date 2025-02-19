Nimrat Kaur takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025: ‘Have come back with a renewed sense of awe’

Actor Nimrat Kaur has become the latest celebrity to immerse herself in the spiritual experience of the grand Maha Kumbh mela. She took a holy dip and admitted that the grand mela made her deep dive into the mythology. Also read: Nimrat Kaur: It's important to wear what you feel the best in Nimrat Kaur expressed her gratitude to “brilliant Ganga Task Force for their relentless efforts” in making her experience at the mela flawless.

Nimrat Kaur's divine experience

On Wednesday, Nimrat took to Instagram to share several photos and videos of her experience. She took a sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam. She also spent time meditating at the site, describing it as a profoundly spiritual experience unlike any she had encountered before.

“Words fail me to describe this experience…as I assimilate what I have been so blessed to participate in. Having grown up in a Sikh family, the significance of the Kumbh Mela snan is a fairly new concept,” she posted, adding, “The unparalleled historic event of the Mahakumbh actually made me deep dive into the mythology and history of this mesmerising festival”.

Nimrat added, “One that this year celebrated the coming together of an ocean of humanity, the largest ever our mortal eyes will witness. I am in immeasurable awe of the sheer faith and devotion that has fuelled people of all ages and backgrounds to take momentous journeys and efforts just to set foot here. Deeply grateful for all the tireless efforts being put in by the police and local administrations to manage this mammoth event. Running on probably 2-3 hours of sleep for a long time now and constantly dealing with the ever changing dynamics and demands with epic proportions, it takes super human capacities to make anything happen at this point”.

“Went in with equal amounts of nervousness, excitement, anticipation and curiosity. Have come back with a renewed sense of awe, inspiration and pride for our unparalleled culture, history and that which binds us all in this mortal journey, faith,” she concluded.

Nimrat’s onscreen avatar

The actor was last seen in Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s patriotic drama Sky Force. It also starred Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan. The film is based on India’s attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. Jio Studios also produced the movie with Maddock Films. Released last month, the film registered good business at the box office.