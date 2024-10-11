How much do the BTS members earn during their military enlistment? Check out their salary reveal

Fans around the world deeply miss BTS during their military service, often expressing their longing through heartfelt messages and fan projects. As some of the highest-earning celebrities in South Korea, the members have significantly impacted the music industry and popular culture, paving the way for K-pop on the global stage. But their salaries as K-pop superstars greatly differed from what they now make during their enlistment under the government. Here's a list of how much they make now as part of South Korea's mandatory conscription for men of their age. BTS members

South Korea's biggest musical group, BTS

Jin

As the eldest member, Jin was the first to enlist. He joined the military in 2022 and completed his 18-month service in 2024. According to Kyung Hyang Shinmun, he received approximately 1 million Korean won during his time in the military, which is around $775 USD (Rs. 63,388).

J-Hope

Following Jin, J-Hope enlisted in 2023. He is expected to complete his service later this year, with reported earnings of around 800,000 Korean won, which is roughly around $620 USD (Rs. 52,054).

Suga

Suga is currently serving as a Private in the military due to health considerations, with monthly earnings estimated at 680,000 Korean won which is approximately $527 USD (Rs. 44,245).

V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook

The remaining members — V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook — announced their enlistment in November 2024. V and RM began their basic training on December 11, while Jimin and Jungkook enlisted a day later. Up until January of this year, they were reported to receive 600,000 Korean won each month which is around $462 USD (Rs. 38,788) though there is a chance that their compensation may increase soon.

While BTS is temporarily away fulfilling their military duties, their influence remains palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting their return.