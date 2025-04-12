Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad hang out with Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas in unseen pic from NY; fans say ‘Krrish 4 incoming’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hrithik Roshan are one onscreen pair that left the country impressed with their effortless chemistry when they came together for the first time in Krrish (2006). They were absolutely adorable together and fans were obviously delighted when they shared the screen again in the film’s sequel Krrish 3 (2013). So when Krrish 4 was announced, audiences expected PeeCee to reunite with Hrithik. Fans were disappointed when rumours suggested that makers were thinking of going in another direction, until yesterday when it was reported that Priyanka is indeed joining Hrithik. Well, their new picture together has fans convinced that the reports are true. Priyanka, Saba, Nick, Adrienne and Hrithik

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in New York City with her husband and American singer-actor Nick Jonas, supporting him as he wins hearts with his Broadway musical The Last Five Years. Hrithik Roshan, who was also in town with his girlfriend Saba Azad, decided to drop in for the show and enjoyed a memorable evening hanging out with PeeCee and our international jiju. Much to the delight of fans, Hrithik took to his official social media handle earlier today to share an unseen picture with Saba, Priyanka, Nick and his co-star Adrienne Warren.

Hrithik also shared glimpses of Nick onstage along with a caption reviewing the musical and their evening together. Hrithik wrote, “We went in thinking it’ll be a fun night out with friends and came out mind blown and inspired like never before. The @thelastfiveyears is an unmissable experience! @nickjonas you are simply incredible. What a performance. @adriennelwarren you are fabulous. Such an amazing show. Thank you @priyankachopra for an amazing night of theatre, music, fun and food ❤️ My Congratulations to the director @yesimwhitneywhite.” Under this post, Nick replied, “Thank you so much for coming and supporting our show. Was great spending time with you guys.”

Well, fans can’t keep calm and are now guessing that this meet-up was to discuss Krrish 4. One such internet user claimed, “Krrish 4 story discussion yayy!,” whereas another asked, “Krrish 4 story discussion? 👀” Another comment read, “Krish 4 incoming😭😭,” while a netizen gushed, “Can't wait for Hrithik-Priyanka comeback. 🫶.” The excitement is real and fans are so ready for an official announcement now! Apart from Hrithik and Priyanka’s reunion, Krrish 4 will also mark Jadoo’s return to earth after over two decades.