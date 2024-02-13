 HT City Vibe of 25: Why has life come 'a full circle' for Mohit Chauhan - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / Cinema / HT City Vibe of 25: Why has life come 'a full circle' for Mohit Chauhan

HT City Vibe of 25: Why has life come 'a full circle' for Mohit Chauhan

BySamarth Goyal
Feb 13, 2024 02:07 PM IST

Singer-songwriter Mohit Chauhan talks about his return to the non-film music space with his studio album, Musafir.

It was 25 years ago that Delhi-based musician Mohit Chauhan, after the release of his band Silk Route’s debut album Boondein, first took the stage as a performing musician. Now, 57, on the heels of releasing yet another studio album (Musafir), Chauhan agrees that he has indeed come a full circle.

Singer Mohit Chauhan has released his album Musafir after a gap of 14 years
Singer Mohit Chauhan has released his album Musafir after a gap of 14 years

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“After Boondein and Pehchaan (his second album; released in 2000), I got involved with film music. My last album was Fitoor which released in 2009/10, and so it finally feels like I have come back to the non-film music space after a long gap. And it is where I always wanted to be when I started,” says the Kun Faya Kun singer, who launched the first song of his album, Duur, in Delhi, over the weekend.

Known for Bollywood songs such as Tum Se Hi (Jab We Met, 2007), Dooriyan (Love Aaj Kal, 2009) and Matargashti (Tamasha, 2015), Chauhan maintains that while film music has its charm, it remains “someone else’s imagination”. “It is someone else’s story. While I am grateful to be a part of them, I [always] wanted to create my own sound,” he asserts.

Be it Dooba Dooba, Sabse Peeche Hum Khade or Tum Ho (Rockstar, 2011), he explains why he thinks so many of his hits feature in travel playlists after all these years: “The core emotion is nostalgia. The melodies are such that whether you are with family, friends or even alone, they just stick with you."

Celebrating 25 iconic years of HT City! Grab your chance to groove at a jamming session by the legendary band EUPHORIA. Participate Now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Samarth Goyal

    Samarth Goyal writes on Hollywood and music, for the daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On