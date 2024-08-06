I am more prepared that iss industry mein kuch bhi ho sakta hai: Pratiksha Honmukhe

Actor Pratiksha Honmukhe says the controversy stirred during her previous show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has helped her mature before time. The youngster made headlines earlier this year when she was asked to leave the show with her co-star Shehzada Dhami. Actor Pratiksha Honmukhe

“All these four months I remained tight-lipped as I needed time to heal. Jo bhi hua tha that was extremely difficult for me. Imagine a 24-year-old newcomer getting embroiled in an issue and is caught unaware. We were projected unprofessional that too based on other people’s perception. Social media was full of different stories on the issue, sab log kuch na kuch keh rahe thhe. Many were just at it because it was giving them numbers on trending charts.”

Honmukhe adds, “For a person to maintain sanity became a challenge. People do judge, logon ka kaam hai bolna. I had given six months to the show, as koi character banane ke liye you must get under its skin. Within eight-nine months of my career here I have tasted it all. The incident was in a bad taste but taught me what many take years to learn. Today, I am more prepared that is industry mein kuch bhi ho sakta hai. I know how to behave, kisse kaise baat karni ya kitni importance deni hai.”

Sharing how getting work wasn’t easy, she says, “I was desperate to restart but was unable to comprehend how to go about it. Thankfully, my family believed in me. I feel nothing works to calm you down, honestly no meditation can help you when damage is done beyond repair. In June, I got Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye where I got an opportunity to play parallel lead. Now, I am more into the game, and I am evolving each day, not just as an actor but as a person.”