Electronic musician Ritviz on creating something new for his listeners

Singer, songwriter and musician Ritviz loves the emotional connect his kind of music creates with his fans.“I love the freedom and boundless creativity that my music offers. It’s a fusion of different worlds, a melting pot of emotions, and a platform to experiment without limits. It’s about pushing boundaries, creating something new for my listeners and connecting with them on a deep level,” says Ritviz on his Lucknow visit. Electronic musician Ritviz

Deemed among the new age of musicians, Ritviz believes AI will reshape the music industry. He adds, “It can be a powerful tool for creativity, helping artists explore new sounds and dimensions. But at the same time, it will always be essential to maintain human touch and authenticity. The future lies in a harmonious blend of technology and human artistry. None can carve a niche without the other.”

Ritviz is glad to have not restricted his music to studios and finds stage as his biggest ground to play. “When the audiences call me a live-wire on stage that gives me a different high altogether. It’s incredibly humbling to hear that! The energy of the crowd anywhere in the world for me is infectious. When I’m on stage, I’m completely immersed in the music and the moment. I want to create an unforgettable experience for everyone, and that’s what drives me,” shares Ritviz.

The electronica musician, who is fascinated by the rich tapestry of Indian folk music and loves to incorporate it into his music, wants to wait before he forays into film music. He adds, “OTT has been a great platform to experiment and reaches a wider audience. Film music is a different ball game altogether. While I’ve had offers, I’m still waiting for the right project that resonates with my creative vision. I believe in quality over quantity, so I’m taking my time to find the perfect fit.”