Iconic british rock band Def Leppard confirms India debut; will perform in Shillong, Mumbai and Bengaluru in March 2026

Announcing the dates, frontman Joe Elliott said, “We’re excited to announce our India tour dates in 2026. Playing for our fans in India is thrilling for us. We can’t wait to see you soon!” Lead guitarist Phil Collen added, “We are delighted to finally make it to India next year. It’s going to be an incredible night for all the fans!”

The India leg will include shows in Shillong, Mumbai and Bengaluru on March 25, March 27 and March 29 respectively.

Iconic British rock band Def Leppard will be heading to India for the very first time for a three-city tour in March 2026. The tour, promoted and produced by BookMyShow Live, will mark the band’s long-awaited debut in the country.

The India tour arrives at a time when Def Leppard remain one of the biggest arena rock acts in the world. With over 110 million albums sold globally, the band is among the few to have earned two RIAA Diamond Awards in the United States. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Def Leppard’s catalogue includes some of rock’s most recognisable anthems and multi-platinum albums. Their groundbreaking records Pyromania (1983) and Hysteria (1987) continue to be counted among the best-selling albums of all time, featuring hits such as Rock of Ages, Pour Some Sugar on Me, Animal and Foolin’.

The band also commands a substantial digital presence with over 20 million followers across social media platforms. The 2026 tour will mark the first opportunity for Indian audiences to watch Def Leppard live, more than 45 years after the group first formed.