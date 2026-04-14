In honour of Asha Bhosle: Concert tributes by Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla, to releases postponed, hospital in her name

Singer Shreya Ghoshal was in London for her concert when the news of Bhosle passing broke. During her performance at The O2 in London on April 12, Shreya paid a tribute as photographs of the late singer displayed in the background, while she performed some of Bhosle’s iconic songs, including Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani.

The passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle on April 12 left a huge void in the very fabric of the Indian film industry. In her illustrious career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle had been one of the most influential figures in India. To pay a homage to her after her demise, Indian musicians as well as the Indian film industry, showed their respect towards her in their own ways.

At his Mumbai concert on the day of Bhosle’s passing, Karan Aujla also paid a tribute to the late singer by marking a moment of silence. He followed it by playing a mash-up of Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dum Maro Dum, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil, Yeh Mera Dil, O Haseena Zulfonwale amongst 15 of her iconic songs.

Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma paid tribute to the legendary singer during his live performance in Kolkata’s Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan. A viral video that surfaced online sees Rishab perform a sitar rendition of Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, a song from the 1961 film Hum Dono, in her memory