Inside late actor Satish Shah’s love story with wife Madhu Shah: A romance that began with three proposals

Actor Satish Shah, beloved for his unforgettable performances in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Main Hoon Na (2004), and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) has passed away today, at 74. According to reports, the cause of death was kidney failure. Satish Shah with wife Madhu Shah

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news on social media, writing, “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry. Om Shanti.” Tributes have poured in from fans and peers, including David Dhawan and JD Majethia. Many remembered him as the hilarious Indravadan Sarabhai from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, alongside Rupali Ganguly and Ratna Pathak Shah.

His enduring love story with wife, Madhu Shah Beyond his on-screen brilliance was a real-life love story that began decades ago — one that could easily be a film in itself. Satish Shah met Madhu Shah at the Sipta Film Festival, where it was love at first sight for him.

However, it is alleged that Madhu initially turned him down. Undeterred, Shah tried again during the shoot of Saath Saath (1982), only to face rejection a second time. But his persistence finally paid off — on the third proposal, Madhu asked him to meet her parents. After winning them over, the two got engaged and tied the knot just eight months later, in 1972.

Their marriage stood as a testament to patience and devotion, lasting over five decades. Madhu, who is allegedly a designer by profession, largely stayed away from the limelight, allowing Satish to shine on screen while being his constant source of strength behind the scenes.

According to reports, the couple did not have children, choosing instead to focus on their companionship and shared life together. Their relationship, built on mutual respect and quiet understanding, remained one of Bollywood’s most heartwarming yet private love stories.