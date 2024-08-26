International Dog Day | Pulkit Samrat: Drogo has been with me through thick and thin

When Pulkit Samrat came across the picture of his now seven-year-old husky, Drogo, in 2017, he couldn’t help but adopt him. Though he wasn’t “prepared to get a pup”, they have bonded so much that “people call us father and son”. Being a Game Of Thrones fan, the actor took inspiration “from Drogon, a dragon and Khal Drogo (a character)” for his dog’s name, “as he had a fierce energy when I first saw him.” Pulkit Samrat for Dog Day

"When I first saw him, he had that fierce energy and looked like a warrior, someone who can keep you safe. Although, he is a cow at heart," Samrat says as he opens up about the special bond he shares with his pup on International Dog Day today.

Samrat describes Drogo as one of the most communicative dogs you'll ever meet. "People who are scared of dogs in general have sat and pet him. He knows that people fall in love with him and he uses it to his advantage," the 40-year-old shares, adding, “He loves his long walks and runs to play around, and that is the most peaceful time for me too.”

Calling him “playful, funny, and really smart”, Samrat says, “It’s weird, but he understands the concept of time. If I say, ‘Let’s wait for five minutes to play’, he will come back in five minutes.”

Growing up, the actor had a dog but he wasn’t involved in taking care of it. “Drogo is the first dog I’ve had independently. He’s been with me through thick and thin,” says the actor, who tied the knot with actor Kriti Kharbanda earlier this year.

Ask him if Drogo has a favourite human and Samrat says, “Drogo knows who he has to pick in which scenario. If he wants to get on the bed, he goes to Kriti. If he doesn’t want to have a bath, he comes to me.”