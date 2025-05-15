James Gunn's Superman finally has a trailer and its sparking a global debate: Is this the superhero film we need?

James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman movie finally dropped its official trailer, and it’s everything DC fans had been waiting for. Known for his signature blend of subtle humour, fantastic action, and touching mid-fight moments, Gunn brings his unique style to the iconic superhero in this new trailer, which has sparked a massive online conversation, with fans voicing their excitement and concerns — so much so that it's quickly turned into a global debate. David Corenswet as Superman

Watch the trailer

The trailer kicks off with a powerful scene where Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) meets Superman (David Corenswet) for an interview. She begins, “Recently, you have come under a lot of fire…” referencing the public attention Superman has garnered. He responds, “My actions? I stopped a war!” The trailer then showcases Superman in full costume, standing in the middle of a battlefield, with the revelation that his actions involved illegally entering a foreign country to stop the conflict. Beyond the basics of the plot, the trailer gives us a glimpse into Corenswet's versatility as he effortlessly shifts from Superman to Clark Kent. We are further introduced to his super-dog, who looks like he can fly, and (lucky us!) we also get a sneak-peek into the villain ensemble, which does look like something to write home about.

Netizens react

As expected, the reactions to the trailer are mixed, with fans offering their thoughts on everything from Superman's characterisation to the portrayal of Lois Lane.

On the positive side, many fans felt that the trailer captured Superman's essence in a way that previous iterations hadn't. “Dude, between that line and his back and forth with Lois. I had to pause and went ‘holy shit, that’s the most Superman has sounded like Superman.’ I’m so fu**ing stoked now,” one fan exclaimed. Another comment echoed this excitement, saying, “Seriously. I've been waiting for movies to crack the code on Superman like Marvel did with Captain America, and it feels like the moment might actually be here.”

Fans of the animated My Adventures with Superman also noticed similarities. “Lots of moments in this feel similar to My Adventures with Superman, which has been an excellent portrayal of the character. I’m really looking forward to this,” one user wrote, highlighting how the new take on Superman could tap into the show's success. Others also expressed their appreciation for the new direction, with one commenting, “I felt like that was directly addressing the failure of previous iterations to pull the enemy away from civilians, like, you know, Superman is supposed to. Every little scene in this reinforced more and more that this is the Superman I wanted to see on the screen.” Another praised the performance, adding, “It’s nice to hear some lines from him, he sounds good.”

However, not all reactions were positive. Some fans had issues with the portrayal of Lois Lane. “Another annoying Lois Lane… Water is wet!” one person quipped. Another said, “Not feeling the new Lois Lane,” expressing disappointment with the character’s portrayal. There were also questions about the recasting of Superman, particularly the replacement of Henry Cavill, with one fan commenting, “Not sure if the dog won't end up being a bit too hokey; but as a person that was like... why are they getting rid of Cavill... I am liking the new cast and the themes. It is a departure, however, in personality for Superman. A little more ego is going on. I am not sure yet if this will make him more relatable.”

Some viewers took issue with the film’s tone, pointing to moments they felt were nostalgic or misaligned with Superman’s character. One comment read, “Super-mid. The desperate leaning on nostalgia by way of the (very dated) John Williams theme is just pathetic, too. Also, terrible delivery of the ‘People were going to die!’ line. May want to go back to the ADR studio and have another take because that was just bad.”

Despite the differing opinions, one thing is clear: the trailer has sparked a passionate conversation across the internet, with fans eagerly awaiting more information and the eventual release of the film. Whether they love it or have reservations, it’s evident that James Gunn’s Superman is already making waves in the DC universe.