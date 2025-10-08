Janhvi Kapoor brutally rejects her fan-made ship name with Shikhar Pahariya: ‘I don’t like this..'

The conversation began with talk about the future. To a fan question, Janhvi answered, “Mein abhi mere life meh bohot khush hoon. Multiplication ka abhi koi time nahi hai mere paas, na jinko aap refer kar rahe hai, na unke paas.” The fan pressed, asking, “Naam lene meh kya dikkat hai? Ulajh hai usme?” To which Janhvi explained, “Headline baan jata hai na phir.”

Janhvi Kapoor has been busy promoting her new film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan, but during a recent interview with Pinkvilla, it wasn’t the movie that grabbed attention — it was her reaction to fans giving her and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya a “ship” name.

The fan finally tried a one-word ship name: “Jassi.” Janhvi’s reaction was priceless. “Jassi?” she asked. And when the fan explained it stood for “Janhvi and Shikhar,” she exclaimed, “Oh no, I don’t like that. How (about) Janwar?” Clearly flustered, she added, “No but, arey yaar mai bohot asie ho jaati hun jab aise sawal unke baare meh puche jaate hai toh mai nahi answer kar rahi.”

Social media had a field day, with fans joking about her improvised ship name. One fan hilariously wrote, “The way she came up w janwar and no one reacted so she awkwardly moved on😭😭😭.”