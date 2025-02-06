Janhvi Kapoor reviews Khushi’s Loveyapa after attending screening in a customised t-shirt: ‘The cutest little romcom’

Last night, many celebrities came together under one roof to witness the magic of Advait Chandan’s filmmaking at a special screening of Loveyapa. The premiere of Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s first theatrical release was attended by superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, making it a starry affair to remember. But the biggest head-turner and the loudest cheerleader was Khushi’s actor sister Janhvi Kapoor. She strutted in looking like a diva in a customised t-shirt which had Khushi’s face on it, along with the words: ‘L-O-V-E Yapa Yapa U The Most.’ Well, Janhvi has now reviewed Loveyapa. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor after Loveyapa's screening

Today morning, a day before Loveyapa arrives in theatres, Janhvi Kapoor took to her official social media handle to share her review of the romantic comedy. Along with unseen pictures from last night, featuring Janhvi, her love for Khushi Kapoor and her customised t-shirt, she wrote, “My khushu is bringing romcoms 🔙🥰🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻so proud of u khushu for keeping your head down and working hard and doing what you love with so much honesty, sincerity, strength and kindness ❤️#Loveyapa in theatres near you from tomorrow ❤️ the cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy and a little bit of 😭 but maybe that’s just me because I hate to see my khushu cry!!!!!!!! PS. You better wear a t-shirt with my face on it when my movie releases.”

In the comment section below, Khushi was one of the first to shower love. The star kid gushed, “I loveeeeeee YAPA youuuuuuuu.” Meanwhile, fans could not stop gushing over Janhvi in her cheerleader phase for her sister. For instance, one social media user pointed out, “Her t shirt is so cute,” whereas another fan stated, “Awww she’s so cute with her t-shirt lol, it’s nice to see how supportive she is.” Another comment read, “Dunno about acting and all but love the support she's showing for her younger sister.”

Loveyapa is all set to release in theatres on February 7. Are you excited to witness Khushi and Junaid’s fresh pairing and Gen-Z love story?