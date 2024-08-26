 Akshay Kumar in OMG to Kalki 2898 AD’s Krishnakumar: When Krishna blessed cinema - Hindustan Times
Janmashtami Special: Akshay Kumar in OMG to Krishnakumar in Kalki 2898 AD, times Lord Krishna blessed silver screen

ByMahima Pandey
Aug 26, 2024 01:46 PM IST

As we celebrate Krishna Janmashtami today, here’s a look at times actors won hearts with their portrayal of Lord Krishna in Indian films

It is believed that god is present everywhere at all times. In our hearts, in our homes and even in theatres! Well, this Krishna Janmashtami as we celebrate the birth of our beloved ‘makhan chor’, let’s take a look at times Lord Krishna blessed cinema by making a special appearance on the silver screen.

Actors as Lord Krishna in Indian films
Actors as Lord Krishna in Indian films

Krishnarjuna (2008)

It is often said that god comes to those who need him most. In the 2008 Telugu film Krishnarjuna, Lord Krishna makes an entry to save orphan Arjun, played by Manchu Vishnu, when his landlord plots to murder him. Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni won hearts with his portrayal of Lord Krishna in this fantasy comedy

 

OMG – Oh My God! (2012)

Possibly one of the most loved portrayals of Lord Krishna onscreen was by Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar. The actor was charming and endearing as Krishna Vasudev Yadav, who comes to Gujarati atheist Kanji Lalji Mehta’s rescue after the latter sues god. Akshay and Paresh Rawal’s onscreen chemistry in this satirical comedy drama is one to watch out for

 

Gopala Gopala (2015):

Three years after Akshay and Paresh-starrer OMG – Oh My God arrived in theatres, the film got a Telugu remake titled Gopala Gopala. Mithun Chakraborty reprised his role of Leeladhar Swamy from the Bollywood film whereas Venkatesh played the character of an atheist. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan played Lord Krishna, which was no less than a treat for his fans

Kalki 2898 AD (2024)

Amitabh Bachchan was termed as the show-runner of Kalki 2898 AD while Deepika Padukone and Prabhas were loved by all. But one particular scene that left a lasting impact on the audience was when Lord Krishna cursed Ashwatthama, played by Big B, to roam the earth as an immortal for attempting to kill an unborn child. In this scene, we only witness Krishna’s aura in a faceless silhouette. Well, it was Tamil actor Krishnakumar Balasubramanian who played the role of Krishna in the film

 

In your opinion, which actor from this list was the most convincing as Lord Krishna?

News / HTCity / Cinema / Janmashtami Special: Akshay Kumar in OMG to Krishnakumar in Kalki 2898 AD, times Lord Krishna blessed silver screen
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 26, 2024
