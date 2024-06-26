‘Vaat laga di tab sudhra’: Nagarjuna meets specially-abled fan pushed by his bodyguard, gets brutally trolled

Earlier this week a shocking video went viral from the Mumbai airport. Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna was making his way out with Tamil actor Dhanush right behind him. When a specially-abled fan tried to approach Nagarjuna, he was violently pushed aside by the actor’s bodyguard. The fan almost fell to the floor and many shutterbugs, who were recording the scene, yelled at the bodyguard. Later, Nagarjuna retweeted this clip when it came to his notice and apologised for the way his fan was manhandled. Well, Nagarjuna returned to the airport today for a flight and met the fan. Nagarjuna with specially-abled fan

In a new paparazzi video that has surfaced on social media, Nagarjuna greeted the fan, gave him a side hug and also posed for photos with him. When the fan apologized to the actor, he smiled and replied, “Don’t be sorry. Not your fault. Tumhaara galti nahi hai.” Some fans were elated to see this clip and lauded the actor. However, there are several other internet users who are accusing Nagarjuna of meeting the specially-abled fan only because he was called out on social media for not reacting sooner. For instance, one comment under this paparazzi video read: “Vaat laga di sab ne tab Jaa ke sudhra 😂😂”, whereas another internet user wrote: “If ‘image bhi to banaye rakhni hai’ had a face 🤡.”

Another social media user pointed out: “It's all PR ..coz the guy pushed was at the exit gate ..and this is entrance of the Mumbai airport…” whereas an internet user who claims to have met the actor quipped, “Publicity stunt.. I know how he treats people around him because I have assisted him several times at airport.” Some even made comments on his PR team, calling this damage control.

Comment section of Nagarjuna's new video with fan

One netizen wrote: “PR team —- aaj pic khichawane do … koi nahi rokega😂😂😂😂”, while another shared, “Abhi toh sabko pata hai PR kaise kaam karti hai.”

Well, we are just happy the fan finally got a chance to meet Nagarjuna and was treated respectfully this time, like everyone deserves to be.