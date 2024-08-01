Jasmine Bhasin on her eye being out of danger: I had lost my appetite

Writhing in pain and not being able to do what you love is a testing time for any person, and Jasmine Bhasin can relate hard. She has barely recovered from corneal damage to an eye, and shared on Instagram on Sunday that is our of danger. Talking to us, she recalls, “I am so relieved because I cannot explain the pain I was in. I was living in discomfort from July 17 till Sunday last week. I had bad pain. To sleep at night, the doctor had prescribed sleeping pills as there are no painkillers for this condition. It used to be difficult for me. And the recovery would only happen at night because my eyes would be shut.” Jasmine Bhasin

The 34-year-old, who has been a part of shows such as Dil Se Dil Tak and Naagin, says her work commitments were indeed affected all this while, “Because of the pain, I had lost my appetite, but it’s back and I am enjoying my food again. I will enjoy my regular routine, though I have to take it easy with my right eye. I am relieved I can start working out, completing my meetings. I have a hectic schedule of travel and shoots coming up, so I want to be fit and fine. Hopefully, I will have a week or 10 days to recover fully.”

At stake are the promotions of her next Punjabi film, she continues, “I want to get back in the best of my health for that.”