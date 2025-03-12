Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller upset over cozy photos with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner’s relationship with her boyfriend, John Miller, has hit a rough patch following recent photos of her and ex-husband Ben Affleck looking particularly close. According to an exclusive source speaking to Page Six, John was taken aback by the images and felt compelled to set some boundaries. The businessman has also been struggling with the increasing amount of time Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck spend together, particularly on holidays.

The businessman “has always been supportive of Ben and Jen’s co-parenting relationship but feels Ben crossed the line,” the insider shared. “John knows there’s nothing going on between Jen and Ben, but he doesn’t think those photos are a good look and feels it’s disrespectful to their relationship.”

The pictures in question were taken during their son Samuel’s 13th birthday celebration at Combat Paintball Park in Castaic, California, on March 2. Ben, was spotted wrapping an arm around Jennifer’s waist as she concentrated on aiming her paintball gun, a moment that didn’t go unnoticed by onlookers. The former couple, who were married from 2005 to 2018 and also share daughters Violet, 19, and Seraphina, 16, appeared to be in high spirits, laughing and chatting closely throughout the event.

John, reportedly “gave Jen an ultimatum” in response to the photos. “He doesn’t want to see anything like that again or he has no choice but to walk away,” the source revealed.

The businessman has allegedly been struggling with the increasing amount of time Jennifer and Ben have been spending together, especially during major holidays. “John feels like a third wheel,” the insider explained, adding, “Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them like Christmas and Thanksgiving.”

While Jennifer and B’s close relationship has long been a part of their co-parenting dynamic, it seems the latest display of affection may have pushed Miller to his breaking point.