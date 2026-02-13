John Mayer’s India debut comes with a shoutout to Mumbai’s men

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning artiste John Mayer took the stage at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course on Wednesday for his long-awaited India debut. John Mayer/Raju Shinde

Strumming his guitar through an emotionally charged set, Mayer addressed the delay of his concert, originally scheduled for January 22 and postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances”. “Mumbai, it’s good to see you! Thank you for waiting a couple of weeks longer and thank you for making it, I love you,” he said.

He also left the crowd amused with an unexpected compliment for Mumbai’s men. “You guys have fantastic haircuts and styles, the flow... I want to run my fingers through them. You are gorgeous. The men in Mumbai... Suddenly I feel like I don’t have anything going on,” he joked, prompting cheers and hoots.

The synchronised lighting elevated the experience, adding to the mood of the evening.

Opening acts included Nagaland-based folk artiste Abdon Mech, who performed tracks such as Aria and Taking My Heart, followed by indie artiste Tejas, who sang Kiss From A Rose and Ruby.



John Mayer's set list

Gravity

Slow Dancing in a Burning Room

Love On the Weekend

Waiting on the World to Change

Neon