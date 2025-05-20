Happy Birthday Jr NTR! When a Japanese fan left the War 2 star impressed with their Telugu

Jr NTR turns 42 today and his fans have already been treated BIG, what with the first teaser of War 2 officially being dropped by the makers. The Hrithik Roshan-starrer and sequel to 2019 blockbuster War, will feature the birthday boy in a delightful double whammy — both in his Bollywood debut, as well as the primary antagonist for the film. When Jr NTR was left impressed by a Japanese fan's Telugu(Photos: Instagram/jrntr)

Now as super fans gush over the power-packed teaser, it only feels right to throw it back to a rather endearing moment caught on camera between the actor and an incredibly dedicated fan of his, all the way from Japan. In the clip, Jr NTR can be seen being swarmed by fans, as he signs one autograph after the next. One fan, struggling to come forth, blurts out "Anna nenu RRR chusina taravata Telugu nerchukunnanu. (Brother, I learnt Telugu after watching RRR)", a revelation which leaves the actor understandably stunned as he exclaims "wow!". The fan proceeds to share how she started learning Telugu 2 years back, after watching the film, also calling the actor an 'inspiration'. As Jr NTR signs an autograph for her, he tells her "You're a bigger inspiration than all of us".

The caption to his post read, "My visits to Japan always give me beautiful memories but this one hit differently. Hearing a Japanese fan tell me she learned Telugu after watching RRR truly moved me...Being a lover of cinema and languages, the power of cinema to be a bridge across cultures and encouraging a fan to learn a language is something I will never forget. One more reason to celebrate Indian Cinema as it travels the world".

It is worth mentioning that the actor is quite the sensation in Japan. As a matter of fact, he was there earlier this year in March to see through the release of his film Devara: Part 1, also starring Janhvi Kapoor.

As far as his next endeavour, War 2 goes, the film is slated for an August 14 release later this year.

We wish Jr NTR a very happy birthday!