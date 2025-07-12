'May this type of love never find me': Justin Bieber's references to wife Hailey in new album, has the internet THROWN

After almost 4 years of keeping his fans parched, both of the presence he used to be (which with each passing day definitely appears to be a concrete thing of the past) and his music, Justin Bieber pulled an Uno reverse, dropping a surprise album — and 21 tracks at that — Swag, within mere hours of announcing it. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber for the singer's surprise album drop, Swag(Photos: X)

And lo and behold, wife Hailey Bieber, 28, has quite the presence across the lineup of songs . Be it 'that's my baby/she's iconic/iPhone case/lip gloss on it' from track Go Baby, 'and girl we better stop before we say some s**t/we've been testing our patience/i think we better off if we just take a break/and remember what grace is' from track Walking Away or 'throwin' petals like do you love me or not?/head is spinnin' and it don't know when to stop/you said forever babe did you mean it or not?' from track Daises — there's no sleuthing. You couldn't miss these references even if you tried.

Now while Justin, 31, was probably expecting being hailed for finally making his wife his muse again, the internet...isn't at the slightest impressed. Why? It's the seeming lack of effort and soul that the lyrics represent.

Comments expressing the sentiment read: "How toxic relationship it is ?", "Yikes. May a 'love' like this never find me", "He gaslights tf out of her. Yikes", "oh so romantic #not", "They are making me nauseous", "The loneliest couple in the US", "I got so annoyed from this relationship its so messy and miserable", "Is this (lyrics) supposed to be romantic? Is it romantic to you guys? Lol" and "Now can’t feel the love even more… it’s just the lines someone who doesn’t wanna be left ALONE says to another…" to quote a few.

Not just this, strictly from a musical perspective, it also appears to be a big, fat no from fans. "Lyrics sound like written by a 10 year old..", "I don’t care about them relationships and wish them all the best. But we should agree album is boriiing", "Majority of so called songs just two notes three repetitive words", "The album is trash 🚮", "do people genuinely think this is good", "I listened to the album.. it’s so bad. He used to SING, what is this overly tuned mess…", "He’s doing this for the billions she got for the Rhode’s deal …" and "This sounds like he let her write it lol", to quote a few comments.

Another undercurrent making itself felt in first reactions to Swag is that Justin's months-long spiral on Instagram (and occasionally in public) was all part and parcel for the album's PR. While that narrative appears far-fetched, the singer has been pretty consistent, intentionally or not, when it comes to being cold and dry about his beauty mogul wife. Be it gate-crashing her Vogue cover moment with a story about how he told her she'd never land it, to previous instances of him just appearing to be absolutely spatially unaware that she is with him — Justin and Hailey haven't exactly ever had a match-made-in-heaven run in public.

But what has been constant through it all, is the Rhode founder's support for her hubby, sometimes quietly, other times with a slight hand of aggression. Case in point for the latter, being Hailey sharing the announcement photos for Swag to her Instagram stories with a very taunting caption reading, "Is it finally clocking to you f**king losers?". Yeah...not how you retain an already disgruntled fanbase.

So is Swag all that, or will this album imprint itself as a hit on Justin's vocal street cred?