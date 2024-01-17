Kabir Khan in talks with Tiger Shroff for his next action film?

If things go as planned, actor Tiger Shroff might work with filmmaker Kabir Khan. We have heard that the director is in active conversations with the actor for his next project. Kabir Khan wants to work with Tiger Shroff in his next

According to industry insiders, the filmmaker is in talks with the actor for an action-based project.

“Kabir wants to cast Tiger Shroff in his next project, and is in active discussions with him. He thinks it is an apt project for them to get together. While not much is known about the storyline, it is an action project set in Northeast,” says a source.

The insider adds, “The role that he has in mind for Tiger fits perfectly with his present image, while adding a distinctive touch to it all. At the moment, discussions are on, and Tiger is yet to sign the dotted line”.

For the project which he has offered to Shroff, Khan is reuniting with V. Vijayendra Prasad, with whom he has previously collaborated on Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

“Kabir is really excited and happy to work with Prasad on this project, and believes they have something special planned. Their pairing turned out to be successful last time with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and are sure that they will create the same magic this time too,” says the source.

We reached out to Khan as well as Shroff to confirm the news, but didn’t get any response till time of going to press.

Meanwhile, there is also buzz that Kabir might collaborate with actor Salman Khan once again. Previously, he has worked with him in Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. As per reports, he will work with him on the script titled Babbar Sher. On the work front, Kabir Khan is currently filming for Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan. The film is scheduled for a release in June this year.