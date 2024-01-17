close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Cinema / Kabir Khan in talks with Tiger Shroff for his next action film?

Kabir Khan in talks with Tiger Shroff for his next action film?

BySugandha Rawal
Jan 17, 2024 01:13 PM IST

We have to got to know that filmmaker Kabir Khan is in active discussion with actor Tiger Shroff for his next project

If things go as planned, actor Tiger Shroff might work with filmmaker Kabir Khan. We have heard that the director is in active conversations with the actor for his next project.

Kabir Khan wants to work with Tiger Shroff in his next
Kabir Khan wants to work with Tiger Shroff in his next

According to industry insiders, the filmmaker is in talks with the actor for an action-based project.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“Kabir wants to cast Tiger Shroff in his next project, and is in active discussions with him. He thinks it is an apt project for them to get together. While not much is known about the storyline, it is an action project set in Northeast,” says a source.

The insider adds, “The role that he has in mind for Tiger fits perfectly with his present image, while adding a distinctive touch to it all. At the moment, discussions are on, and Tiger is yet to sign the dotted line”.

For the project which he has offered to Shroff, Khan is reuniting with V. Vijayendra Prasad, with whom he has previously collaborated on Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

“Kabir is really excited and happy to work with Prasad on this project, and believes they have something special planned. Their pairing turned out to be successful last time with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and are sure that they will create the same magic this time too,” says the source.

We reached out to Khan as well as Shroff to confirm the news, but didn’t get any response till time of going to press.

Meanwhile, there is also buzz that Kabir might collaborate with actor Salman Khan once again. Previously, he has worked with him in Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. As per reports, he will work with him on the script titled Babbar Sher. On the work front, Kabir Khan is currently filming for Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan. The film is scheduled for a release in June this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On