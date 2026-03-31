Kalpana Iyer on life in Dubai's current times: We will come through this too, as always

Veteran actor Kalpana Iyer has called Dubai home for over two decades, having lived in the city for over 26 years. The actor opens up about managing through the current turbulent times in the Gulf, admitting that the recent global concern about the region feels "surreal," yet she emphasises "resilience." Actor Kalpana Iyer (Internet)

Kalpana highlights the resilience she has witnessed in Dubai, sharing a heartwarming observation about the local spirit of kindness: “I am touched by people who don’t abandon their pets and are looking after them, in such tough times where we saw many leaving them anywhere without thinking twice. Also, essential workers are all heroes in such situations.”



On how she is coping, the actor known for iconic dance numbers like Hari Om Hari (Pyaara Dushman) and Rambha Ho" (Armaan), says. "Personally, my family and I are doing fine and holding up very well. The reason is we are being looked after, and we have faith in the system—this is our home for years. We are all on the same page, and we will come through this too, as always, with our heads held up high. Dubai has been good to all of us; hopefully, peace will prevail."

To stay grounded amidst the high alert status, Kalpana explains that the city's precautions are actually a source of comfort. "The alerts are helping us in so many ways, and we are blessed to receive them because they help us all take care, make sensible and wise decisions, and make our lives easier and safer."

She adds that her spiritual inclination and simple routines are also vital in managing anxiety. "I go for long walks and I enjoy cooking, so I experiment with food. I have no time to think about anything negative, and yes, I meditate a lot," she shares.

Finally, she reveals that her greatest source of comfort comes from the two family members she lives with, who offer unconditional care: "At this moment in time, I am the child in my home, and everything they do is for me and my comfort."

The current situation has put a small break on her career plans. Kalpana, who was scheduled for important and interesting projects in Mumbai, confirms that all her professional commitments are now on hold. "I am not going to go into details, but the fact is yes, I am committed to work," she says. "I waited for 25 years for my career to restart or whatever course my professional life is meant to take, and I am eager and ready. I plan to travel soon, and I will do everything possible to make my dreams come true." She adds that for now, "podcasts and my association with the local theatre community" are keeping her busy.