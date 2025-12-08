Kanika Kapoor grabbed on stage by a fan during Me'gong Festival 2025 performance, sparks security concerns

Singer Kanika Kapoor was in for a shock as she performed at the Me'Gong Festival on Sunday night in Meghalaya, as a fan came on stage in the midst of her performance and grabbed her. The incident raised severe security concerns too. Kanika Kapoor grabbed by fan at Me'gong Festival 2025 (Photo: Instagram) Kanika Kapoor was in the middle of a song when a fan from the crowd climbed up on the stage and grabbed her legs. The security soon rushed in and took the man off the stage, leaving the crowd and the singer startled. However, Kanika didn’t stop and continued her performance without any pause. Check out the video here:

The incident stirred a flurry of concerned reaction by users online, who called out such trespassers. One fan commented, “In India, woman are not safe even on stage in front of several people with such a limelight.” While another one added, “WTF was he trying to do, lift her/ molest her/ hug her, no respect, such people should be sent to jail.” This marks another incident where celebrities were ambushed by fans in public. Recently, actor Ariana Grande faced something similar at the premiere of Totally Wicked when a fan rushed to hug her. Co-star Cynthia Erivo had jumped in to push the man away instantaneously. At the Cherry Blossom Festival 2025, an intruder was seen pushing towards the stage during rapper Tyga’s performance, leading to the security getting alert and a guard tripping and colliding with the rapper.