Adnan Sami disagrees with Kanika Kapoor's 'singers only paid 101' remark: ‘Ek aisa waqt aajata hai aapke career mein…’

Recently, playback singer Kanika Kapoor claimed that singers in the industry do not get paid for their songs, adding that even the greatest singer at present is facing the same situation. In an interview with Zoom, singer Adnan Sami has now reacted to her remark about singers only receiving a token amount of ₹101 for their songs. Adnan Sami reacts to Kanika Kapoor's 'singers don't get paid for their songs' remark.

Adanan Sami on Kanika Kapoor's 'singers don't get paid' remark

Adnan disagreed with Kanika's statement and told Zoom, "No, I don't think so. Everybody has their own experiences in life. You cannot generalise based on your own experience. If that happens to be her experience, so be it. I obviously can't comment on that. It's a personal choice. I'm at a different point in my career where I know so many people as friends."

Sharing his own experience, Adnan said, "Kya hota hai ki ek aisa waqt aajata hai aapke career aur zindagi mein jaha pe aapke bahot saare industry ke andar bhi dost hojate hai (There comes a time in your career and life when you have many friends within the industry). Just the other day, somebody sent me a beautiful song and then approached my manager and asked what it was going to be. I said, 'Listen, he's a friend of mine. I'm not gonna charge him.' But that's me. I cannot go around and start generalising that if I am doing that, why should others do it? Everybody runs with their own business ethics or system. It depends on how you want to conduct yourself."

What Kanika Kapoor said

During a conversation with Uorfi Javed on her show Bunk With Uorfi, Kanika claimed that singers in India do not get paid and are only given a token amount of ₹101 for their songs. She said, "Singers don’t really get paid. Main saare contracts dikhaati hu, 101 rupees milte hain (I can show you all the contracts. I was paid ₹101). They say that they are doing you a favour. I can talk to you about the greatest singer of India. I am not going to give names, but very obvious. I don’t think that even he is being paid for most of his greatest songs ever. Or has any publishing, or has any royalty structure. There is nothing like that in India today."

About Adnan Sami's recent work

Adnan recently lent his voice to the song Bheegi Saree from the upcoming movie Param Sundari. Picturised on Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, the rain-soaked romantic track has lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music composed by Sachin-Jigar. The song instantly struck a chord with audiences, reminding many of Sridevi's iconic number Kaate Nahi Kat Te from Mr. India.