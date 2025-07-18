Shah Rukh Khan went shopping for me in Venice, recalls Adnan Sami: ‘Hats off to him for getting clothes that fit me'

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has always been a favourite among his co-stars. Many actors have spoken about how he makes them feel special on set while shooting. Now, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, singer Adnan Sami recalled shooting an advertisement with SRK and shared how the superstar went shopping for him in Venice. Adnan Sami recalls shooting an ad with Shah Rukh Khan.

Adnan recalled shooting a Pepsi advertisement with Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor. He remembered how, at the time, he used to wear colourful Hawaiian shirts, which his wife detested. He then recounted SRK's sweet gesture on set and added, "I will tell you what happened, it was for this very shirt. We were shooting in Venice, and it was summer, so I used to wear Hawaiian shirts. And we were getting together for the shoot, and suddenly during that period, the weather changed. We all came with our summer clothes, but Venice decided to go through a massive cold spell. It began to rain, and the weather went for a complete toss. The temperatures came down tremendously. Because of the water and all, there’s a lot of wind and all."

He added, "So I brought only Hawaiian outfits with Bermudas. And SRK was also producing the ads. When he saw me, he said, ‘You’re gonna catch a cold.’ I was travelling for almost a day and a half and ready to crash. He asked me if I had something warm, and I was like ‘No’. I was feeling very jet-lagged and everything, so I went and dozed off. He was so sweet, he went and brought me jackets and shopped for me. Firstly, hats off to him for giving me the clothes that fit my size. I don’t know where he got those, but you know he did such a touching thing for me. Very sweet and thoughtful of him.”

On the work front, Adnan recently struck a chord with the audience with his song Aao Na, for which he collaborated with Asha Bhosle.

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma. If reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Jackie Shroff will also be part of the film.