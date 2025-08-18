Kanika Kapoor says singers get paid only 101 for their songs in India, reveals their real source of income

Singer Kanika Kapoor, popularly known for songs like Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, recently made a shocking confession, revealing the harsh reality of the music industry. During a conversation with Uorfi Javed on her show Bunkk with Uorfi, Kanika revealed that singers don’t really get paid in India and explained how they actually earn money. Kanika Kapoor says singers in India are not paid for their songs.

Kanika Kapoor says singers doesn't get paid for songs

When Uorfi asked Kanika about a viral song of hers for which she didn’t get paid, Kanika admitted that singers don’t usually get paid for their songs. She added, "Singers don’t really get paid. Main saare contracts dikhaati hu, 101 rupees milte hain. (I can show you all the contracts. I was paid ₹101). They say that they are doing you a favour. I can talk to you about the greatest singer of India. I am not going to give names, but very obvious. I don’t think that even he is being paid for most of his greatest songs ever. Or has any publishing, or has any royalty structure. There is nothing like that in India today."

Kanika Kapoor reveals how singer really earn money

When further asked how singers really earn, Kanika said, "Only if you are alive and you are able to sing, agar aapki awaaz chal rahi hai, aur aap shows kar paa rahe hain. Jab tak aap shows kar paa rahe hain, tab tak aapko paise milenge. Kal ko kuchh ho jaaye to koi pension plan nahi hai singers ke liye (As long as your voice is working and you’re able to perform shows, you’ll keep earning. But if something happens tomorrow, there’s no pension plan for singers)."

She further clarified that even though she hasn't seen everyone's contracts but the reality is singers only get ₹101 for their songs.

About Kanika Kapoor

Kanika rose to fame with her chartbuster debut song Baby Doll from the film Ragini MMS 2 (2014), which became an overnight sensation and established her as one of Bollywood’s most sought-after voices. Following this success, Kanika delivered several hit tracks including Lovely (Happy New Year), Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Roy), Desi Look (Ek Paheli Leela), and Beat Pe Booty (A Flying Jatt).

Her latest track, Gori Hai Kalaiyan from Mere Husband Ki Biwi, featuring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, was loved by the audience. The lyrics were penned by IP Singh, music was composed by Akshay & IP, and Badshah added a twist to the song with his rap.