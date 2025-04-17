Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karan Johar FINALLY breaks silence on drastic weight loss, indirectly addresses ozempic rumours

ByAalokitaa Basu
Apr 17, 2025 06:23 PM IST

Months of ozempic speculations later, Karan Johar is finally setting the record straight about his drastic transformation

There was no big reveal by Karan Johar when it came to showcasing his brand new physique. The first time people noticed the extent of his weight loss but, was when he walked the ramp for his own brand Tyaani Jewellery. Since then, the barrage of speculations with each spotting and each social media upload, placing the credit, or blame, on 'miracle drug' ozempic, has been unmissable. While Karan has on not one occasion dignified the claims with a reaction or response, he has finally broken his silence now.

Karan Johar is setting the record straight about his drastic weight loss(Photo: Instagram/karanjohar)
Karan Johar is setting the record straight about his drastic weight loss(Photo: Instagram/karanjohar)

During an animated #AskKJo session on Instagram, held in lieu of Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday's Dharma-produced Kesari Chapter 2's April 18 release in theatres, there were of course endless questions with regards to his drastic transformation. Addressing the same, Karan asserted that he has in fact, lost his weight "the right way". Though Karan did not directly address the ozempic rumours by name, his fairly elaborate response made it clear that he was denying having relied on the diabetes drug to shed his kilos.

He shared, "That's a lot of work, and it’s not medication like the rumor suggests. I want to tell you I am in the pink of health. I’ve never felt happier, lighter on my feet. I’ve lost my weight the right way. I ideally wake up with a spring in my step, and I feel ready to work with new zest and zeal. So, yeah, I love it. Then it went on to me eating one meal a day, something I call 'OMAD'."

The crux of it all as per Karan himself, has been him re-aligning his relationship with food. He spoke about eating only when really hungry and not out of habit, in addition to avoiding gluten, dairy and sugar. Not just this, a healthy reliance on physical activities like swimming and regular workouts has also contributed to his speedy transformation.

Well, that should put the ozempic rumours to rest.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Karan Johar FINALLY breaks silence on drastic weight loss, indirectly addresses ozempic rumours
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On