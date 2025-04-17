Karan Johar FINALLY breaks silence on drastic weight loss, indirectly addresses ozempic rumours

There was no big reveal by Karan Johar when it came to showcasing his brand new physique. The first time people noticed the extent of his weight loss but, was when he walked the ramp for his own brand Tyaani Jewellery. Since then, the barrage of speculations with each spotting and each social media upload, placing the credit, or blame, on 'miracle drug' ozempic, has been unmissable. While Karan has on not one occasion dignified the claims with a reaction or response, he has finally broken his silence now. Karan Johar is setting the record straight about his drastic weight loss(Photo: Instagram/karanjohar)

During an animated #AskKJo session on Instagram, held in lieu of Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday's Dharma-produced Kesari Chapter 2's April 18 release in theatres, there were of course endless questions with regards to his drastic transformation. Addressing the same, Karan asserted that he has in fact, lost his weight "the right way". Though Karan did not directly address the ozempic rumours by name, his fairly elaborate response made it clear that he was denying having relied on the diabetes drug to shed his kilos.

He shared, "That's a lot of work, and it’s not medication like the rumor suggests. I want to tell you I am in the pink of health. I’ve never felt happier, lighter on my feet. I’ve lost my weight the right way. I ideally wake up with a spring in my step, and I feel ready to work with new zest and zeal. So, yeah, I love it. Then it went on to me eating one meal a day, something I call 'OMAD'."

The crux of it all as per Karan himself, has been him re-aligning his relationship with food. He spoke about eating only when really hungry and not out of habit, in addition to avoiding gluten, dairy and sugar. Not just this, a healthy reliance on physical activities like swimming and regular workouts has also contributed to his speedy transformation.

Well, that should put the ozempic rumours to rest.