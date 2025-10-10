Karwa Chauth Special | Divyanka Tripathi: I enjoy the extra attention I get from Vivek

AActor-couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are celebrating their ninth Karwa Chauth today. Divyanka says, “Every year is special. It’s not just tradition, but love and togetherness—our Indian Valentine’s Day, a day to pause and celebrate ‘us’.” Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

On getting more attention from Vivek on this day, Divyanka shares, “For me, it’s a ritual of showing my love for him and offering prayers for his well-being. Vivek doesn’t fast because I surely don’t want a hungry, grumpy husband on a festival day. Instead, I rather enjoy the extra attention I get on Karwa Chauth every year.”

Vivek says, “I grew up watching my mother and relatives fast on Karwa Chauth. I was neutral before, but after marriage, I admired how Divyanka embraced the traditions. I encourage her to take it easy, but I love the festival and the bonding it brings.”

Divyanka shares, “Prep started days ago with picking my outfit—red, of course! I love applying mehendi the night before and enjoy the sargi sent by my mother-in-law. A fan has also been sending me a pooja thali for years.”

Recalling her first Karwa Chauth, Divyanka recounts, “It was honestly quite funny and memorable! Both Vivek and I were shooting separately and I was completely clueless about how to manage all the customs and rituals in between. I’m sure I missed a few steps here and there, but I was so excited to get ready after pack-up. We managed to wrap up work early so we could spot the moon and break the fast. The only problem was—we had no idea where to find the moon in Mumbai! It was a long drive, and we spotted it somewhere on the Western Express Highway. We did a quick puja, trying not to cause a jam (smiles).”