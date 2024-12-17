'Bollywood bahu no. 1': Internet gushes over Katrina Kaif's bahu era as she kisses Vicky Kaushal's mum goodbye

Katrina Kaif is a doting daughter-in-law and a quick scroll through her very wholesome Instagram handle is proof enough. She recently took a trip to Shirdi to visit the Sai Baba temple, in tow with Vicky Kaushal's mother, Veena Kaushal. Videos of the two, bowing their heads at the holy sanctuary have been doing the rounds of the internet but what has really bowled everyone over, is Katrina's warm and endearing demeanour towards her mother-in-law. Following their pilgrimage to Shirdi, Katrina and mother-in-law Veena, arrived at Mumbai's Kalina airport. The two were photographed stepping out and as they did, Katrina planted a warm kiss on Veena's forehead, before the two headed towards their vehicle. This just adds itself to the long list of cute photographs and moments Katrina and Veena have shared in the public eye. The internet for one, is completely smitten by Katrina, evidently being the perfect bahu. Katrina Kaif plants a kiss on Veena Kaushal's forehead as they return from Shirdi Sai Baba temple: Internet gushes over her 'bahu era'(Photos: X, Instagram/katrinakaif)

"Bollywood Bahu no 1." was the reigning sentiment among fans. Other comments expressing the same read: "I remember being obsessed with Katrina's beauty(especially in Singh is King) when I was a kid and now looking at her in her bahu era", "She has always been a big family person", "It's really nice to see that both Katrina and Kareena who were two of the top actresses of 2000s and 2010s have found love and hapiness and their in-laws seem to adore them" and "She's always seemed like a person that has craved stability and a stable family all her life. Happy she has that now". One comment in particular also referred to Katrina's former relationship with Ranbir Kapoor (touted to be very serious at the time) expressing how Katrina and Veena were a much better fit as compared to Katrina and Neetu Kapoor. The comment read, "so glad she didn’t get stuck with neetu".

Finally, another comment read, "Idk but something about Katrina and her relationship with her in-laws seems just so pure like how we all want from our in-laws" and we couldn't agree more!