Khushi Kapoor got a scholarship at New York Film Academy, reveals Boney Kapoor in resurfaced video; gets trolled

Following in the footsteps of her late superstar mother Sridevi and sister Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut in 2023. She began her Bollywood journey alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and now rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina with The Archies . The film failed to impress. This year, Khushi made her theatrical debut opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan with Loveyapa and went on to star in Nadaaniyan with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sadly, the latter bombed on OTT and Khushi was brutally trolled for her performance. So when her father revealed that she got a full scholarship at a prestigious film academy, trolls had a field day.

In an interview with Komal Nahta a month ago, filmmaker Boney Kapoor opened up about his daughter Khushi Kapoor. The proud daddy claimed, “You know, Khushi was admitted to this New York Film Academy on scholarship. I didn’t have to pay the fees.” When asked about the basis of the scholarship, he shared, “You send your audition to decide whether you can be admitted or not. And she was offered scholarship.” This video has now resurfaced on social media, and both Boney as well as Khushi are being trolled.

Under a Reddit thread, one social media user shared, “I wish my parents lied about me like this but hamari to sirf logo ke samne samuhik bezzati hoti hai 😂😭,” whereas a comment read, “Not even a single cell in her body has an ability to act. Scholarship is too far fetched lol.” A nasty troll wrote, “LOL! This is embarrassing. I guess they sent one of Sri's scenes and academy thought it was Khushi. I have seen one of khushi's interview and she seems like a good kid but come on, without even having watched her movie the clips are enough to tell that as of now she can't act well. So on what basis was the scholarship given?,” while another social media user claimed, “Delulu pro max. New York film academy mein scholarship itseems 🤣🤣 either the academy is bakwaas or Khushi ne kisi aur look like ka audition bhej diya and then claimed her face looks different cause of surgery lol. Aaye bade saare ke saare waste actors hai.”

Khushi’s performance in Nadaaniyan was trolled by all, and many of her scenes became fodder for memes. However, her performance in Loveyapa was quite impressive and showed potential, as pointed out by some critics online. Let’s wait and watch how the star kid does in her future projects.