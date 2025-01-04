Kiara Advani’s look for Game Changer promotions with Ram Charan disappoints; trolls say ‘bland as usual’

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has been away from the silver screen for over a year. She was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha as Katha opposite heartthrob Kartik Aaryan in 2023. But much to the delight of her fans, the diva is all set to return to theatres next Friday with S. Shankar’s upcoming Telugu film Game Changer. This time, Kiara is portraying the character of a love interest to lead star Ram Charan, who has a double role in the film. Recently, the two actors stepped out to promote the much-awaited political actioner. But Kiara, who is generally known to be a style icon, failed to impress the fashion police. Kiara Advani and Ram Charan promotion Game Changer

Kiara later shared a string of photographs, giving fans a closer look at her OOTD on social media. The actor opted for an ivory corset paired with a matching draped skirt and a stole that had a pineapple embroidered on it. The outfit in itself looked fabulous, with gold embroidery adding oomph to the classy yet subtle ivory. However, internet users seemed to think Kiara looked ‘bland and boring’. For instance, one Reddit user claimed, “She’s always so bland,” whereas another netizen shared, “Har post me ek jaisi dikhti hai. I can literally be her stylist!!!”

A nasty comment read, “Bland as usual…in line with her personality,” whereas a troll pointed out, “She really is boring and bland.” Meanwhile, some fans were genuinely concerned about Kiara’s well-being. One such internet user shared, “For some reason she looks really tired these days in pap spotting and photoshoots,” whereas a fan claimed, “She is sleep deprived and dehydrated.”

Earlier today there was buzz about Kiara being hospitalized. However, it was later clarified that she was not in the hospital but at home, as doctors had advised her to rest due to work exertion. This is apparently why Kiara could not join Ram for a recent promotional event. Well, we wish her well as we look forward to Game Changer’s release on January 10.