‘Someone save Kiara’: Kiara Advani’s red latex outfit in Game Changer song Dhop’s promo fails to impress netizens

Kiara Advani is a busy bee, with several exciting projects in her upcoming line up, including the much-awaited Game Changer co-starring Telugu superstar Ram Charan. However, the actor has not had a single release in 2024. She did slay in her recent magazine photo-shoots, leaving fans gushing over her photo-dumps on social media. But fans miss seeing her on the silver screen, which is why any post about her upcoming projects is always welcomed with open arms. So when she dropped the promo of her new song Dhop from Game Changer, the excitement levels shot up. Sadly, after watching the promo, netizens were left unimpressed. Kiara Advani and Ram Charan in Game Changer's new song

It wasn’t the song which failed to impress audiences. The vibe is quite groovy whereas the foot-tapping beats are right on point, leaving us with high hopes from the track which will release on December 22. However, it is Kiara’s styling and outfits which have disappointed her fans. In the thirty nine seconds long clip, Kiara flaunts her toned midriff in a red latex co-ord set, with matching red glittery boots and her hair in two high ponytails. She also shifts into a blouse with feather sleeves and a mini skirt, featuring large mermaid sequins all over. See for yourself:

Soon after this promo surfaced on the internet, netizens began showering their opinions in the comment section. For instance, one concerned social media user wrote, “Please someone save kiara,” whereas another Reddit user stated, “Her styling is so funny in this movie 😭😭😭.” Another comment read, “Wth is Kiara doing 😭 this looks so bad that it makes me wanna cry. She had everything going for her, god knows what made her fall into this trap. The way they have presented her is also horrible and so cringe. Hope she never does such films in the future,” whereas another netizen claimed, “This is so bad its literally embarrassing.”

Comment section of Dhop's promo

There were also some who slammed Kiara, accusing her of doing yet another ‘flower-pot role’. For instance, one comment read, “flowerpot queen kiara,” whereas another netizen stated, “Stop doing this type of movies..if you want to be level of kriti and alia and shraddha you should stop doing love interest roles.” Referring to her next film Don 3 with Ranveer Singh, a nasty troll went as far as saying, “She is gonna suck so bad in Don, I don't think it is too late to replace her.”

Well, maybe fans should wait for the new Game Changer song to release before judging. You never know, Kiara and Ram could blow you away with their chemistry.