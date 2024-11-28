‘Wtf is this?’: Netizens roast Game Changer poster, call Kiara Advani’s new look a disaster; say ‘sue the team’

As S. Shankar's Game Changer gears up for its January 2025, release, the makers recently revealed a promotional poster for the film's third single, Naanaa Hyraanaa. Featuring Kiara Advani as an apsara, the poster has sparked mixed reactions online, with many netizens expressing disappointment over her look. While the romantic track, penned by Ramjogayya Sastry and composed by Thaman S, has been praised for its star-studded lineup of singers like Karthik and Shreya Ghoshal, the visual treatment has failed to create the same buzz. Kiara, who has often wowed fans with her impeccable style choices, seems to have been let down by the creative direction for this promotional look. Kiara Advani’s latest looks

Fans initially anticipated that Kiara's role in the movie would exude a “Bond girl” allure, as hinted by earlier posters. However, the new look has left them not only disappointed but supremely bewildered. On a Reddit thread titled, “Wtf is this ?? ATP Kiara should just sue the game changer movie unit,” netizens have come together to discuss how the creative directors missed the mark. “NOOOOO WAY IS THAT HER WTAF the first one is so so bad. Her eyebrows r so uneven, expression seems wrong and her makeup is so caked,” expressed a truly disappointed fan. “Bhai ye Kiara nahi ho sakti. That first pic, how did anyone approve it? Unless they want her to look bad on purpose,” said another. Another netizen took it to another level saying, “The first one looks ridiculously bad. It seems like her anti-fan edited her pictures.”

Others also compared her to Deepika Padukone's iconic Om Shanti Om poster, a film which debuted nearly a decade ago. “He first poster is giving cheap version of Deepika in OM shanti Om like wtf is this shit, it’s been in making for 3 years now and they did this,” was one comment. One more user commented, “I’m more distracted by the terrible photoshopping.

As the song releases today, it remains to be seen if the music video can salvage the lukewarm response to the poster. Until then, fans are left debating whether this was a missed opportunity to showcase Kiara Advani in a truly groundbreaking avatar. This will be Kiara's second Telegu film alongside Ram Charan, the first being Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019).