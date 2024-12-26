Kim Hanbin aka B.I on maiden visit to India: Want to embrace different cultures through my performance

Kim Hanbin, known by his stage name B.I, captivated the audience with an electrifying performance at the recently concluded KTown festival in Mumbai. In an exclusive interview with HT City during his first visit to India, the South Korean singer and rapper expressed his excitement, saying, “I want to give my best and create some wonderful memories here.” B.I. performing at KTown festival in Mumbai

With a warm “Namaste” to greet his fans, B.I shared that touring India had long been on his wish list. “I like Indian culture and have wanted to experience it as well as communicate with my fans,” he says, adding, “As of now, it is tough to answer what I enjoyed and loved the most because I have yet to experience India fully. I want to embrace different cultures through my performance.”

Known for his distinctive sounds and sharp dance moves, B.I left the crowd in awe as he performed popular hits like Waterfall, BTBT, One and Only, and Tasty.

B.I has made a name for himself with his introspective lyrics, which he describes as part of his decade-long musical journey of healing. “These days I don’t make songs for myself. Whenever I play or am on tour, my music only works when I get energy from the crowd. So making music is not healing, but performing in front of the audience is what heals me,” says the 28-year-old, adding, “Yes, my mindset has impacted my music, I make songs on how I feel. I don’t want to force myself to make each song right now, I only make music when it moves me.”

The K-pop icon, who dons many hats - singer, songwriter, and record producer, further shares, “I aim for the best. I am not entirely satisfied with myself, so I keep trying and studying until I am satisfied. It is reassuring to know that it has maintained well, but now I only want to do better.”

Looking ahead, B.I promises to return to India and is currently focused on working on his third album, following the success of To Die For, released in 2023. “We are all set and would appreciate it if you (fans) could look forward to it,” he ends.