Korean producer Hyunwoo Thomas Kim approaches Akshay Kumar for a Hindi remake

Producer Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, who earlier produced films like Teen (2016), Jaane Jaan (2023), Blind (2023),and Saankini Daakini (2022) has been quietly living in India for over 10 years now. Based out of Mumbai, Hyunwoo is all gearing up for his big project and wishes to cast Akshay Kumar as his leading man. Korean producer Hyunwoo Thomas wishes to cast Akshay Kumar .for his next.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Korean producer revealed that he has approached Akshay Kumar for the remake of a Korean film. He has even texted Akshay, who is in London and requested him to watch that particular film.

Kahaani (2012) director Sujoy Ghosh has already worked on the draft, while Kyunwoo is waiting for Akshay's nod to kickstart the much-awaited project.

He further revealed that he has been always received a warm response from the Hindi film industry. He had even met Shah Rukh Khan, who was the first one to message him for a script.

Well, it is interesting to see Akshay Kumar surprisng his fans in a Hindi remake of a Korean film if everything goes well. Rest of the details are still under wraps.

While narrating an incident from the year 2014, he said that how he wanted to sue Drishyam (2013) makers but couldn't as Ekta Kapoor backed off. His film The Devotion of Suspect X was remade as Jaane Jaan in 2023.