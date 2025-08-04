KPop Demon Hunters reveals which K-idol inspired the fan-favourite male lead

If there’s one animated movie K-pop fans can’t stop talking about this year, it’s KPop Demon Hunters. The Netflix original has quickly become a global sensation that’s kept audiences hooked since its release. The film, which dropped just over a month ago, has been topping charts across music and entertainment platforms. It follows the lives of HUNTR/X, a girl group that moonlights as demon slayers, and their secret enemies, the Saja Boys — a boy band of demons disguised as idols. It’s the ultimate fanfiction come to life, and it turns out, real K-pop stars had more to do with it than we thought. EXO's Kai and Jinu

As fans began spotting familiar moves and expressions, the film’s creators finally confirmed what many suspected: real idols were, in fact, a major source of inspiration. One of the standout characters, Jinu — the charismatic leader of Saja Boys — was largely inspired by none other than EXO’s Kai. “To capture the emotional expressions of Jinwoo, the leader of Saja Boys, I took a lot of inspiration from EXO’s Kai,” animator Min Hong shared in an interview. Known for his intense stage presence and signature style, Kai was reportedly the blueprint for Jinu’s aura, and fans couldn’t agree more.

But Kai wasn’t the only one. When it came to nailing the choreography for Soda Pop, the Saja Boys' high-energy debut track, Min Hong turned to MONSTA X and SHINee. “Natural movements referencing the choreography of domestic idol groups” helped breathe life into the group’s animated performances, he said. It’s no wonder that K-pop stans spotted similarities instantly. Even the film’s working title, KPop Demon Hunters, unexpectedly stuck around. “I was surprised that KPop Demon Hunters, which was a working title, remained the official title. I thought it would be a gift to K-pop fans, but I didn't know it would become such a hit,” said Min.

Meanwhile, Korean designer Wi Hyun Song revealed the evolution of one of the film’s most unique characters — Gwi Ma — who was voiced by Squid Game star Lee Byung Hun. Gwi Ma's creation came after director Maggie Kang reportedly said she wanted a “never-before-seen demon.”

With stars like ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo, EXO’s Kai, SHINee, and MONSTA X influencing character development and movement, KPop Demon Hunters has become more than an animated film; it’s a love letter to the K-pop world. And with BTS, BLACKPINK, and TWICE also cited during the early research phase, it’s no surprise fans have embraced the film as a new kind of idol fantasy.