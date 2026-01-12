Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben get married by Hindu rituals in unseen video; watch

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben were rumoured to be dating for quite a long time. But the two only confirmed their relationship, making it official on Instagram, after Stebin went down one knee to propose to Nupur. Sharing photos of her dreamy proposal on a yacht and her giant engagement ring, Nupur had shared, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.♥️🧿.” On January 10, after getting married by Christian rituals in Udaipur, sealing their love story with a kiss, Stebin shared their wedding pictures along with the caption: “I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever…♾️❤️🧿.” Well, a video of Nupur and Stebin’s Hindu wedding has now gone viral.

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, several celebs have gotten married in two separate ceremonies to honour the cultures of both the bride and groom. Kriti's sister went the same way. On January 10, tying the knot by Christian rituals, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben got married wearing stunning white ensembles. For their Hindu wedding ceremony held on January 11, bride Nupur opted for a gorgeous coral pink lehenga whereas her handsome groom Stebin looked dapper in an ivory sherwani. In the unseen video, which went viral from their private ceremony in Udaipur, the newlyweds smiled at each other as they held hands and raised their arms into the air, celebrating the beginning of their happily ever after.

Apart from being the sister of actor Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon is a singer and actor who made her debut in the entertainment industry with music videos. According to buzz, Nupur and singer Stebin Ben got connected professionally. They became friends while working together and eventually fell in love. A day before their Catholic wedding ceremony, Nupur and Stebin’s family hosted a mehendi function. Later on their sangeet ceremony, the bride and groom along with Kriti danced their hearts out.

We wish newlyweds Nupur and Stebin all the happiness!