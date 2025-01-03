Live show platter #2025: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Anuv-Zaeden, Varun Grover and Zakir Khan to perform in Lucknow

The year gone by turned out to be really big for the city with singers-musicians Diljit Dosanjh, Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra, Prateek Kuhad, Talwiinder, Agnee Band, KR$NA and others performing in Lucknow. Yo Yo Honey Singh, Varun Grover, Piyush Mishra, Zakir Khan, Anuv Jain-Zaedan and more artistes are set to perform in Lucknow

The New Year too seems equally promising, as a big line-up with performers like Satinder Sartaj, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Piyush Mishra, Anuv Jain and Zaedan, Varun Grover, Zakir Khan, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Gurleen Pannu and Harsh Gujral are in store for the city folks. Also, a mega play like Humare Raam starring Ashutosh Rana and Rahull Bhuchar along with various theatre festivals are also on the cards.

“After a huge success of Diljit’s show, organisers are looking forward to tapping the potential of the city. We are aligning Yo Yo Honey Singh’s India Tour that starts from Lucknow, and we have already got an NOC for February 23. Sartaj, Piyush, Rauhan Malik and many more shows are in the pipeline and will be led by our team,” shares Bharat Ahuja of Buzztown Live.

Malls in the state capital have become the new hotspots by hosting performers like singers King, Shaan, Piyush Mishra, Javed Ali and Parmish Verma.

“Yes, we are starting the year with staging a performance by singer Rauhan Malik on January 4 followed by singers Anuv Jain and Zaeden, and we are on the final stage of staging Piyush Mishra once again with his Udankhatola tour,” says an official at Phoneix Palassio mall.

“After super success last year, we have Varun, Zakir, Bassi, Ravi Gupta and Harsh Gujral lined-up for Lucknow. Comedy has grown three times. Seven years back we were doing 13 cities and now we are doing shows in 120 cities. Every month, we are staging three shows in Lucknow and are people are readily paying for them,” says Ankur Bhargava director of Oriole Entertainment.

A music show fan, entrepreneur Hamza Hasan (26), says, “Until last year, only a select few artistes, usually big names, performed in Lucknow, and their concerts often boasted of super-expensive tickets. Moreover, it was nearly impossible to buy tickets. However, things have started looking up since last year, and Lucknow’s music show calendar is marked full. This makes it easier for audiences to choose from and attend shows on a regular basis.”

Catch in live

What: Nothing Makes Sense with Varun Grover

When: January 5, 7pm

Where: Indira Gandhi Pratishthan

What: Pannu Yaar ft. Gurleen

When: January 5, 7pm

Where: Buddha Research Institute Auditorium

What: Mehfil E Sartaaj with Satinder Sartaaj

When: January 5, 7 pm

Where: Jupiter Audi, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan

What: Papa Yaar by Zakir Khan

When: January 18-19

Where: Indira Gandhi Pratishthan

What: Play Humare Ram

When: February 9, 2 pm and 7 pm and February 10, 7 pm

Where: Indira Gandhi Pratishthan

What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat with Anubhav Singh Bassi

When: February 15

Where: Indira Gandhi Pratishthan

What: Yo Yo Honey Singh Millionaire India Tour 2025

When: February 23 or March 1-2

Where: To be announced

What: Piyush Mishra’s Udankhatola India Tour

When: March 1

Where: To be announced