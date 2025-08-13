Maalik actor Rajkummar Rao: Don’t consider myself film industry’s representative

Actor Rajkummar Rao made his acting debut with 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha and completes silver jubilee of his career this year. With several acclaimed films like Aligarh, Shahid, Newton and Stree to his credit, the actor says that instead of trying to boast learnings from the film industry, he focuses on leading a private and peaceful life. Rajkummar Rao made his acting debut with 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

Ask if there a lesson he has learnt from the industry, he says, “ No. I am very happy with my journey. There is nothing as such that I have learnt.”

However, the actor, who recently announced first pregnancy with wife Patralekhaa elaborates, “I am very a private person and I don’t consider myself a representative of the film industry. I am actor, I do my job, I love my job and I come back home and I am Raj. I am living my life very happily, quietly in my house. So, I don’t think there is a lesson that I have learnt.”

Recently seen in action entertainer Maalik, Rajkummar follows the mantra of focusing on work and not getting distracted.

“The only thing is that keep doing your job with your head down and keep pushing yourself and work because that is the only thing people will remember you for and people will remember when you are out of this planet earth. Everything else around is just noise,” he says.

The 40-year-old actor surprised the audience by taking up a rather violent action role for the first time in Maalik, which joins the league of hyper violent action entertainers seen on the big screen lately. However, the actor disagrees that action is a new flavor of film industry.

“Action has been happening for a very long time now. In Hindi Manmohan Desai sir started making a Amar Akbar Anthony and Yash Chopra ji made Deewara. Its not that suddenly a new genre has opened in cinema. In the recent past some of them have worked really well and some of them have not worked very well. I think the bottom line is that it has to be a good film and it is the film that matters and not any kind of genre,” he says.