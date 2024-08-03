Maan Meri Jaan singer King calls for better live performance venues to support emerging artistes

Singer and rapper King who recently kickstarted his countrywide Listening Tour says there is a need for better live performance venues for singers. “I want more and better venues for artists. It will help the government generate revenue,” he says. King talks about not having enough venues for upcoming artists to perform.

“I know ki duniya bohot digital hoti ja rahi hai, har koi virtual hai. Bohot achchi baat hai ki Covid nahi hai, to ab zyada se zyada artist agar live feel de paaye and fans waha aaye to wo bohot acha rahega (I know people are tech-savvy these days. But since the pandemic is over, it will be great if more and more artistes can perform live in front of audiences),” adds the 29-year-old.

The Maan Meri Jaan singer elaborates on how venues result in growth of artistes. "Kam jagah hai to uske peeche ka business dekha jata hai. I know there are people who are ready to call new talent but since there are only a few venues, everyone wants to get artistes who get them maximum business.”

The singer reiterates, “I want better venues, better facilities and since it's art and culture, it's a great thing. Bohot saare talent ko mauka milega. Bohot saare talent ko mauka diya hi nahi jata (a lot of new and fresh talent will be give opportunities, the ones who usually don’t get).”

King is one of the first few singers to bring the concept of a Listening Tour in India with his album Monopoly Moves. A Listening Tour is one in which an artiste releases their album and performs in front of his audience and the music industry on the same day for the first time.

He says, "The concept of such tours only has started in India the last 3-4 years, otherwise shows hi hote the. The day my album released, I performed it with my fans and industry friends in Delhi.”

“So basically Listening session hota hai jab aap apne fans to allow karte ho to listen to your music and reduce the exclusivity bar, which is just for the industry people. Artistes perform in front of you in real time when the album is releasing. Woh jo real time energy create hoti hai, that is something different,” he wraps up.