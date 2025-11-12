Mahima Chaudhry’s daughter Ariana shares video vibing to Kangna Tera Ni from school; fans call her ‘Chhoti Mahima’

Many star kids began their acting careers in Bollywood this year. But one star kid who managed to make a place in hearts even without signing her debut film, is Mahima Chaudhry’s daughter Ariana Chaudhry . The 18 year old first made headlines when she accompanied her mother to the premiere of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s film Nadaaniyan in March. Ever since then, every time Ariana stepped out, she won netizens over with her cute charm and pretty smile. Many have even compared her to American actor and singer Selena Gomez. Well, Ariana has now shared a cute glimpse of her time at school.

In a new video shared by Ariana Chaudhry, in collaboration on Instagram with her actor mother Mahima Chaudhry, the star kid can be seen vibing to the Punjabi track Kangna Tera Ni with a classmate. This video was shot at her school, because the caption reads: “school days.” Ariana looks pretty as ever in her blue uniform and kohled eyes, with her perfect bangs falling over her forehead. In the middle of the video, a man walked up and stopped her from shooting. But instead of ending the video on an abrupt note, Ariana continued to lip-sync and smiled before she stopped recording. Well, netizens are in awe of Ariana and her uncanny resemblance to her mother Mahima.

In the comment section below, one such social media user wrote, “Mummy's miniature ❤️,” whereas another stated, “Arina apni mummy jaisi hai🥰.” Naved Jafri wrote, “Chhoti mahima 🤩❤️,” whereas another comment read, “You know you inherited this beauty from your mother.” One fan even claimed, “We want sequel of pardes movie with daughter playing the role.” Another internet user shared, “Mahima's face from Pardes movie 😮.” Meanwhile, many others called her ‘Selena Gomez’ again.

Well, Ariana is truly winning the internet!