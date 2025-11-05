Mahima Chaudhry’s daughter Ariana Chaudhry gets compared to Selena Gomez once again, fans call her a ‘Barbie Doll’

Earlier this year, Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry returned to our screens with the film Nadaaniyan , which marked Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting debut. In the rom com, Mahima portrayed the role of Khushi Kapoor’s onscreen mother. The film followed the college romance of two star kids, but at the premiere of Nadaaniyan another star kid stole the spotlight. We are talking about Mahima’s gorgeous daughter Ariana Chaudhry , who became the talk of the town after she joined her mother on the red carpet. Well, Ariana recently stepped out with her mum and is now being compared to American actor and singer Selena Gomez.

Recently Mahima Chaudhry stepped out for a relaxing day at the salon with her 18 year old daughter Ariana Chaudhry. Before leaving, the two obliged the paparazzi with pictures. Ariana looked pretty as ever in a striped shirt and kohled eyes, with her bangs falling perfectly over her forehead. Well, the star kid reminded many netizens of Selena Gomez, probably because of the hairstyle. In the comment section below, one such social media user gushed, “Look like Selena gomez 😍,” whereas another comment read, “Selena Gomez se bhi jyada sundar he 😍😍.” A fan stated, “Omg...looking like.barbie doll 😍😍😍😍,” whereas another agreed and wrote, “She is looking like a Barbie doll.”

However, many pointed out that Ariana is a carbon copy of her beautiful mother Mahima. An internet user shared, “Very pretty looks just like her Mom,” whereas another wrote, “Kitni cute hai little Mahima 😍.” Back in June this year, the star kid graduated. Expressing her happiness, Mahima had shared, “The Graduate @arinachaudhry ❤️Watching you Graduate fills me with pride. Congratulations, my sweetheart. I started this journey alone, but I had you. I didn’t know how it would all work out, but I just knew I wanted you to have the best education. I went back to work because of you. I thought I was doing this all for you, but my baby, you ended up doing so much more for me. So many years later watching you finally graduate today, I’ve never felt more proud. You’ve grown into someone so kind, full of heart, and I feel lucky to be your mama. This moment is ours. You and I did this together. May you go far, may all your dreams come true. I love you so much my baby.”

We wish Ariana all the best for a bright future ahead!