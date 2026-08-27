Mahima Makwana on her Delhi fix: Arts, plays and a plate of chaat

For actor Mahima Makwana, Delhi is as much about soaking in its rich cultural landscape as it is about indulging in its food. Even on a fleeting visit, the Musafir Café actor tells Medha Shri that she tries to make her way to Mandi House, drawn by the neighbourhood’s theatres, art spaces and the creative energy that surrounds it. And, of course, no Delhi visit is complete without making time for some chaat. Actor Mahima Makwana

“The whole area around Mandi House has such a cultural vibe. It has many auditoriums like Sri Ram Centre, Triveni Kala Sangam, Kamani Auditorium and LTG (Little Theatre Group) Auditorium, where there is always an interesting art exhibition or a thought-provoking play happening. For an artist, this is the stuff of dreams!” says Makwana.

She is particularly fascinated by the legacy of the area and its role in nurturing the arts. “All these lovely, prestigious platforms for showcasing art and promoting arts and culture make this area my favourite hangout,” she says, adding that the presence of the National School of Drama makes the neighbourhood even more special. “It is where some of the stalwarts of our industry walked!”

For Makwana, a visit to Mandi House is therefore an opportunity to reconnect with the artistic side of the city. “So I try and stay around this area so I can jump, hop and skip to Mandi House, soak in some artsy vibes and grab a play,” she says.

And then, there is the other great Delhi attraction: chaat. Even if her visit is only a stopover, Makwana makes sure she finds time for her favourite local flavours. “Whenever I get a chance to visit Delhi, even if it is a stopover, I make sure I indulge in some Dilli ki chaat,” she says.

Bengali Market’s gol gappe are among her favourites, but it is the palak patta chaat at Triveni Kala Sangam that has a special place on her Delhi food map. “I tried Triveni Kala Sangam’s palak patta chaat on my friend’s recommendation a few years ago, and oh! It was so delicious. So now, every time I am in Delhi, I try to see if I can eat it. And how many plates!” she laughs.