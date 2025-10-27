Manisha Rani: I was stunned to see Juhu Beach packed for Chhath, Mumbai felt like home

As the festival of Chhath Puja approaches, actor Manisha Rani fondly recalls her deep-rooted connection with the celebration, which she considers one of the most significant festivals in her life. “Chhath Puja has always been very close to my heart,” she shares warmly. “It’s not just a festival, it’s an emotion. I’ve grown up watching my family, especially my mother, observe it with so much faith and dedication. From the early morning rituals to offering arghya to the rising and setting sun, every moment holds a divine energy.” The actor adds, how the festival is no longer limited to Bihar’s even though it originally was celebrated bv them. Actor Manisha Rani

“People used to say, Chhath Puja is only a Bihari festival, but that’s not true anymore,” says Manisha, adding, “Today, it’s celebrated across India with the same devotion and faith. Whether it’s Bihar, Delhi, or Mumbai, the spirit of Chhath unites everyone. It truly feels like a festival of the whole country now.”

When Manisha first moved to Mumbai, she admits she didn’t feel the same festive energy around Chhath Puja that she was used to back home. “Initially, I felt Bombay didn’t really have that essence of Chhath,” she recalls. “Back in Bihar, the entire city lights up — everyone prepares for it, and there’s this beautiful sense of devotion in the air. Here, I thought people didn’t celebrate it as much.”

However, over time, her perception completely changed. “With the years passing by, I realized that’s not true at all. Mumbai celebrates every festival with open arms,” she smiles. “Last year, when I went to Juhu Beach for the Usha Arghya, I was honestly stunned to see how many people had gathered there — families, devotees, kids — everyone immersed in the rituals. The same songs, the same faith, the same emotion — it felt just like home. That’s when I realized how wrong I was in thinking that the festival isn’t celebrated here with the same zeal as it is back home.”

Reminiscing about her childhood memories, Manisha says that Chhath Puja was always celebrated with immense devotion and togetherness in Bihar. “Back then, the entire neighbourhood would come alive. Everyone would prepare thekua, clean their homes, and the vibe was full of joy and purity. As kids, we would be excited to see the decorated ghats, the lamps floating on the water, and the atmosphere filled with bhajans,” she recalls.

This year, however, Manisha won’t be able to go home for the festival. “I’ll be in Mumbai because of work commitments,” she says with a hint of longing. “It does feel a little incomplete to not be with family, especially during Chhath. But I’ll still try to celebrate in my own way here — by praying, lighting a diya, and keeping the spirit of the festival alive even while away from home.”

Manisha believes that the essence of Chhath Puja lies in discipline, gratitude, and faith. “It’s a festival of purity and self-control. The fasting, the prayers, the early mornings — it all connects you deeply to nature and the divine,” she explains. “It’s amazing how every region in India has its own customs, but the emotion behind them is always the same — devotion and thankfulness.”

She also reflects on how modern times and social media have changed the way festivals are celebrated. “Earlier, everything was about real connection — people gathered, sang, helped each other. Now, it’s more about sharing pictures online,” she laughs softly. “But I think social media can still be used to spread awareness about our traditions, so the younger generation understands their importance.”

Despite her busy schedule, Manisha ensures that the festive spirit remains alive in her heart. “Even if I’m away, my prayers and emotions are always with my family. Chhath teaches you humility and reminds you to stay grounded no matter where life takes you. That’s something I’ll always hold on to.”

With a smile, she adds, “Festivals like Chhath Puja remind us of our roots. They keep us connected to who we truly are — and that’s what makes them so special.” Manisha wraps up by mentioning how she’s missing the Chhath Puja prasad and is hoping someone brings it for her. “I’m literally asking the Biharis around me if they’re celebrating so I can have some ghar ka prasad! Uska alag hi maza aur swaad hai! I might even put a message on social media asking my followers to send me some puja ka prasad — by all means possible,” she ends with a laugh.