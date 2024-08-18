 Manu Bhaker, Shraddha Kapoor, Sharvari—Girls India loves! - Hindustan Times
Manu Bhaker, Shraddha Kapoor, Sharvari—Girls India loves!

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 18, 2024 12:06 PM IST

Manu Bhaker winning Olympic medals, to Shraddha Kapoor giving Stree 2 and Sharvari's hattrick with Munjya, Maharaj and Vedaa, these girls are on India's mind

If internet chatter is a benchmark, then these three girls—Manu Bhaker, Shraddha Kapoor and Sharvari—are clearly miles ahead of the rest in terms of the volume of conversation on social media. Manu Bhaker, India’s double-bronze medalist at the recently concluded Paris 2024 Olympics, is the apple of India’s eye. Her historic achievement has been lauded by the entire country, including the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

Manu Bhaker, Shraddha Kapoor, Sharvari are ruling India's heart

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is the undisputed box-office queen of the month with Stree 2. With unprecedented opening-day collections and a guaranteed blockbuster with the release, Kapoor just showed how she can draw audiences to theatres. Her 91 million followers on Insta always show up to support their favourite star!

Sharvari has had the biggest year of her career and is the greatest find for Bollywood! After delivering a R100-crore blockbuster with the sleeper hit of the year, Munjya and a global hit on streaming with Maharaj on Netflix, she has delivered an incredible performance in Vedaa. Touted as a rising star of Bollywood with huge potential, Sharvari also dominated social media chatter with her gut-wrenching performance. The internet feels she deserves to sweep the Best Actress award across ceremonies this year.

