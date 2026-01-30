Mardaani 3 First Reviews: Rani Mukerji delivers a powerhouse performance as Shivani Shivaji Roy, say netizens

In her illustrious acting career, which spans over 30 glorious years, Rani Mukerji has portrayed several characters onscreen. In Saathiya (2002) she left us rooting for the stubborn and deeply romantic Suhani, in Bunty Aur Babli (2005) the actor won us over as the bubbly Vimmi, whereas in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) she tugged at our heartstrings as the restrained and emotionally closed-off Maya. But one of Rani’s most fearless and impactful characters of all time is undoubtedly Shivani Shivaji Roy in the Mardaani series. So today when Mardaani 3 arrived in theatres, many fans rushed to watch the actor in all her glory. Here’s what they thought about the film.

Lauding Mardaani 3 and Rani Mukerji’s character in it, a netizen shared, “#Mardaani3 is a gripping crime thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat! #RaniMukerji delivers a powerhouse performance as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fearless cop who's back to tackle a disturbing human trafficking case in Mumbai. The film's dark and intense tone is perfectly complemented by the background score, which adds to the tension without overpowering the scenes. The story is simple yet emotionally strong, focusing on Shivani's relentless pursuit of justice for the missing girls. Mallika Prasad as Amma is good as antagonist and added some weight to the story. Overall, Mardaani 3 is a must-watch crime thriller and a strong female-led narrative with its socially relevant theme and gripping storyline, A solid addition to the Mardaani franchise.”

A Twitter review read, “#Mardaani3 is a masterclass in tension! 🚔​Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ ​More than just a sequel, it’s a #POWERFUL social commentary wrapped in a gritty, high-stakes thriller. #RaniMukerji doesn’t just play #ShivaniShivajiRoy; she inhabits her. The fire is back, and it’s hotter than ever,” whereas a fan gushed, “#Mardaani3 Review ⭐⭐⭐ Out of 5 star The first two parts of the movie were excellent, similarly this part 3 is also excellent, Rani Mukherjee gave an amazing performance and with gripping interval and solid climax, This movie provides a hard hitting thriller experience.”

After reading these rave reviews, are you planning to book your tickets for Mardaani 3?